Judge declines to put execution dates on hold

OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal district judge on Monday declined to put a hold on five execution dates, including one set for Thursday.

The Nov. 18 execution date for Julius Jones remains. Jones was sentenced to death for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell of Edmond. Howell was shot in front of his two young daughters and sister. His vehicle was stolen.

Jones is set to appear Tuesday for a clemency hearing before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

The death row inmates asked the judge to put the execution dates on hold pending the outcome of a federal court challenge to the state’s execution protocols.

The state put executions on hold in 2015 after the botched execution of Clayton Lockett in 2014 and the 2015 execution of Charles Warner using the wrong drug.

“The district court itself has acknowledged serious questions about whether Oklahoma’s execution procedures will cause prisoners unconstitutional pain and suffering,” said Dale Baich, an attorney for the inmates. “With a trial on that very question set to begin in February, executions should not go forward.