Judge declines to put execution dates on hold

OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal district judge on Monday declined to put a hold on five execution dates, including one set for Thursday.
The Nov. 18 execution date for Julius Jones remains. Jones was sentenced to death for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell of Edmond. Howell was shot in front of his two young daughters and sister. His vehicle was stolen.
Jones is set to appear Tuesday for a clemency hearing before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.
The death row inmates asked the judge to put the execution dates on hold pending the outcome of a federal court challenge to the state’s execution protocols.
The state put executions on hold in 2015 after the botched execution of Clayton Lockett in 2014 and the 2015 execution of Charles Warner using the wrong drug.
“The district court itself has acknowledged serious questions about whether Oklahoma’s execution procedures will cause prisoners unconstitutional pain and suffering,” said Dale Baich, an attorney for the inmates. “With a trial on that very question set to begin in February, executions should not go forward.
“We will ask the Tenth Circuit to review the district court’s decision and stay Mr. Grant’s scheduled execution on Thursday, as well as those that are set over the coming months.”
John Marion Grant is set to die Thursday at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester for the 1998 death of Gay Carter, a prison worker at the Dick Conner Correctional Center.
Wade Greely Lay is facing a Jan. 6 execution date for the 2004 killing of Tulsa security guard Kenneth Anderson.
Donald Anthony Grant is set to die Jan. 27 for the 2001 murders of Del city motel workers Brenda McEleya and Suzette Smith.
Gilbert Ray Postelle is set to die Feb. 17. He was convicted of killing four people in 2005 outside a trailer in Del city. He received the death penalty for two of the murders.