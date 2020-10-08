Joe Exotic's former zoo property taken over by Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue; all animals moved out

OKLAHOMA CITY — “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin and her husband are putting up for sale the closed Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park after taking possession of the property Saturday.

There are conditions.

The new owners must agree never to house exotic animals there or use it as any kind of tourist attraction open to the public.

“Over time the suffering endured on that property by hundreds and hundreds of tiny cubs torn from their mothers at birth and hundreds of adult animals deprived of an existence we would view as humane will fade into history,” Howard Baskin wrote in an online post Wednesday.