OKLAHOMA CITY — Joe Exotic denies having sex with farm animals at the roadside zoo he started more than two decades ago. Now, from prison, he wants former business partner Jeff Lowe to pay up for saying in interviews that he did.
His attorney accused Lowe of making the false statements to the media in an effort to “remain relevant” after the airing of the hit Netflix documentary series, “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”
He already has made accusations against Lowe in a federal lawsuit he filed on his own in March. He also sued at the time the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, his lead prosecutor, a federal agent and others he blames for his arrest and conviction.
He is seeking to raise more claims against Lowe in a tax case in Garvin County District Court. Those claims include defamation, invasion of privacy, unjust enrichment and breach of contract.