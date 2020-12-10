Jobless claims up by 55% last week as extended benefits program ends in Oklahoma

State law permits extending unemployment benefits when certain economic conditions, such as an increasing unemployment rate, are met.

Oklahoma’s unemployment rate has generally declined since peaking at 14.7% in April although the rate increased from 5.4% in September to 6.1% in October, according to the latest figures available.

This year marked the first time in nearly 40 years that poor economic conditions triggered the extended benefits program in Oklahoma, officials said in July.

While initial claims increased, continued jobless claims, or those filed after one week of unemployment, declined nearly 10% last week, from 45,225 the week ending Nov. 28 to 40,914 claims the week prior.

“While this persisting decline in continued claims is good news, we are watching as initial claims fluctuate and our team remains focused on helping Oklahomans get their benefits as efficiently as possible,” Zumwalt said in a written statement. “I know many Oklahomans will be impacted with federal aid programs set to expire this month and this will be a very difficult time for claimants who have relied on this federal funding.”

Nationally, seasonally adjusted initial jobless claims last week increased by 137,000 to 853,000 compared to the prior weekly total.