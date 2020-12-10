Jobless claims up by 55% last week as extended benefits program ends in Oklahoma

As unemployment benefits end for one program, state jobless claims increased 55% last week compared to the prior week, according to a government report.
The U.S. Labor Department reported 5,498 workers filed for unemployment benefits last week in Oklahoma compared to the revised 3,541 claims filed the week ending Nov. 28.
Meanwhile, a state official announced last week that unemployment compensation paid under the State Extended Benefits program will end Friday.
Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said she had expected the program to remain in effect longer.
“I know the gravity of what I’m telling many people,” Zumwalt said Friday in a video posted to social media. “I know this is not information that any of you want to receive right now before the holidays.”
The extended benefits program launched in July. It provided up to 13 weeks of additional unemployment benefits for those receiving regular state unemployment benefits.
Regular unemployment benefits, which are not affected by the end of extended benefits, last up to 26 weeks per year.
Claimants had to exhaust both regular unemployment insurance and federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation provided under the CARES ACT to qualify for extended benefits.
State law permits extending unemployment benefits when certain economic conditions, such as an increasing unemployment rate, are met.
Oklahoma’s unemployment rate has generally declined since peaking at 14.7% in April although the rate increased from 5.4% in September to 6.1% in October, according to the latest figures available.
This year marked the first time in nearly 40 years that poor economic conditions triggered the extended benefits program in Oklahoma, officials said in July.
While initial claims increased, continued jobless claims, or those filed after one week of unemployment, declined nearly 10% last week, from 45,225 the week ending Nov. 28 to 40,914 claims the week prior.
“While this persisting decline in continued claims is good news, we are watching as initial claims fluctuate and our team remains focused on helping Oklahomans get their benefits as efficiently as possible,” Zumwalt said in a written statement. “I know many Oklahomans will be impacted with federal aid programs set to expire this month and this will be a very difficult time for claimants who have relied on this federal funding.”
Nationally, seasonally adjusted initial jobless claims last week increased by 137,000 to 853,000 compared to the prior weekly total.
Two other temporary federal job relief programs, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programs, will end Dec. 26.
Congress has been negotiating a stimulus package but has yet to reach an agreement on whether to extend jobless benefits or whether to provide a cash payment to everyone.
