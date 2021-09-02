Jobless claims decline to lowest level since pandemic began

The number of people filing first-time jobless claims last week is the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic, yet it is still 50% higher than the same time two years ago, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 2,253 workers filed initial claims for unemployment compensation in Oklahoma during the week ending Saturday.

The number of initial claims filed last week is one-third fewer than the revised number of 3,146 who filed first-time claims the prior week.

This marks the fewest number of initial claims filed since the week ending March 14, 2020, when 1,836 first-time claims were logged.

“I'm thrilled to continue to see unemployment claims decline in Oklahoma, nearing pre-pandemic levels statewide,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director, in written comments. “Last week, the agency paid out just $5.5 million in state benefits from the (Unemployment Insurance) Trust Fund, which is the lowest weekly payout of UI benefits since February 2020.

“This is great news for our state's employers and the state workforce as the state’s economy continues to trend in the right direction and people are getting back to work.”