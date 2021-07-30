Jewish Federation calls out state GOP for using Star of David in vaccine dispute

OKLAHOMA CITY — The head of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa on Friday said the Oklahoma Republican Party’s use of the yellow Star of David on social media to rally against mandatory employee vaccines is “horribly upsetting.”
The Oklahoma Republican Party on its Facebook page had a post Friday for a call to action for patriots.
The message asked viewers to call Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell to request a special legislative session to address private employer mandates. Gov. Kevin Stitt has been out of the country.
The message included a Star of David, which Jews were forced to wear by the Nazis during the Holocaust.
The Facebook message read, “Limited access to travel within their State, Province or Territory. The bearer may not fly, cannot enter a pub, restaurant, club or theatre. Has limited access to either work, buy and sell goods or have access to services and health care. WAKE UP PEOPLE. Is this sounding familiar?”
The yellow Star of David in the message bears the word “unvaccinated.”
Comparing vaccines to the requirement to wear the Star of David is “moronic at the very least,” and “hugely inappropriate,” said Aida Nozick, Jewish Federation of Tulsa executive director.
“European Jews were forced to wear the yellow star of David by Nazis as a form of persecution and forced exclusion,” she said. “How do you then compare that to the vaccine that is saving lives? It is really insulting to the survivors and to the 6 million Jews that were slaughtered in the Holocaust. It is horribly upsetting and not right.”
While some people make a choice not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, “the Jews did not have a choice in this matter in the way they were exterminated and murdered,” she said.
Former Rep. John Bennett, R-Sallisaw, is the Oklahoma Republican Party chairman. He did not respond to a request for comment.
During his time in the Legislature, Bennett made headlines for his verbal attacks on Muslims and Islam.
Meanwhile, some Democrats are calling hypocritical the efforts by a growing chorus of Republican lawmakers to prevent businesses from requiring vaccines.
Earlier this week, Rep. Tommy Hardin, R-Madill, asked Stitt to request businesses suspend mandatory vaccine requirements for employees until they have discussed the issue with the legislature and governor.
Hardin said the COVID-19 vaccine was approved for emergency use and was not developed the way other vaccines were developed.
Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, asked Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell to issue an executive order to deal with the issue.
Meanwhile, Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, asked Stitt to call a special session to prevent businesses from requiring employees to be vaccinated.
“The issue is neither the efficacy nor the safety of the vaccine, but rather the mandate,” Hamilton said in a news release. “No entity has the authority to compel a person to put something into their body, through injection or ingestion, against their will.”
“We are not telling the employers what they can and cannot do,” Roberts said. “We are protecting the inherent God-given rights of the individual from the business.”
Roberts said government regulates businesses all the time, noting laws requiring a minimum wage and which ban smoking in certain areas.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, called it “very hypocritical.”
“Frankly, that is not the business of the legislature,” Virgin said. “We hear all the time from our Republican colleagues to let private businesses do what they think is best and this is what these private businesses are doing.”
She said it was a blatant attempt to score political points with people who do not want to do what is best for public health at this time.
“The quickest way for us to have another shutdown is for the GOP to tie the hands of business owners and human resources professionals with regard to vaccine mandates for their employees,” said Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa.