Jewish Federation calls out state GOP for using Star of David in vaccine dispute

Meanwhile, Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, asked Stitt to call a special session to prevent businesses from requiring employees to be vaccinated.

“The issue is neither the efficacy nor the safety of the vaccine, but rather the mandate,” Hamilton said in a news release. “No entity has the authority to compel a person to put something into their body, through injection or ingestion, against their will.”

“We are not telling the employers what they can and cannot do,” Roberts said. “We are protecting the inherent God-given rights of the individual from the business.”

Roberts said government regulates businesses all the time, noting laws requiring a minimum wage and which ban smoking in certain areas.

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, called it “very hypocritical.”

“Frankly, that is not the business of the legislature,” Virgin said. “We hear all the time from our Republican colleagues to let private businesses do what they think is best and this is what these private businesses are doing.”

She said it was a blatant attempt to score political points with people who do not want to do what is best for public health at this time.