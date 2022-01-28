 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jefferson Highway Oklahoma history program set for Saturday
A program about the historic Jefferson Highway’s route through Oklahoma is set for Saturday at the Honey Springs Battlefield Visitor Center.

The event, a presentation by historian Jonita Mullins on her book “The Jefferson Highway in Oklahoma: The Historic Osage Trace,” is set for 1 to 2:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Mullins will talk about the many reasons the road — which crosses near the location of the Battle of Honey Springs near Checotah — was and still is important in Oklahoma history.

Mullins has written 14 books, both fiction and nonfiction, and more than 800 articles related to Oklahoma history. She also writes a weekly column for the Muskogee Phoenix.

For more information, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or alynn@okhistory.org or call 918-617-7125.

The Honey Springs Battlefield is east of U.S. 69 between Oktaha and Rentiesville.

