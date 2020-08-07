JAY — A Jay police officer was cleared Friday of fatally shooting a Delaware County man who had threatened to kill a family and burn down their house, District Attorney Kenny Wright said Friday.
Henry Douglas Barnes Jr., 25, was fatally shot by Officer Denver Cargill on June 19 after Barnes’ actions directly threatened the lives of the officer and several civilians, the prosecutor said.
“Officer Cargill had no reasonable alternative in the situation other than the use of deadly force to end the threat,” he said, adding that “several of the witnesses called Cargill a hero.”
“Based on witness statements, he (Barnes) was under the influence of alcohol and possible methamphetamine,” Wright added.
The autopsy and toxicology report have not been released by the state Medical Examiner’s Office.
Wright reviewed 112 pages of Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reports, Jay Police Department officers’ and witnesses’ statements, 120 photographs and more than two hours of audio records, including 911 recordings, for his investigation.
Jay Police Chief Mike Shambaugh confirmed that Cargill had been on paid leave while awaiting the district attorney’s ruling on the shooting.
Cargill responded to a 911 call before midnight on June 18 and was met at a Jay home by a woman who said Barnes had said he was going to kill the woman and her boyfriend and then burn down the house, “killing the children inside,” Wright’s report states.
Barnes also said “that he would kill anyone who called law enforcement,” the report says.
Barnes had left and then returned to the residence with a tire iron in his hand, kicked the front door open, struck a dog with the tire iron and entered the house, Wright’s report says. Cargill followed Barnes into the house and heard Barnes say, “I have a gun, I’m going to … kill you,” the report continues.
After the officer ordered Barnes to drop his weapon and get on the ground, Barnes reportedly held the tire iron above his head, again stating, “I’m going to … kill you.”
Cargill discharged his stun gun, which failed, and Barnes then charged at the officer from 5 feet, prompting the officer to shoot his gun once, hitting Barnes in the chest, the report says.
Wounded, Barnes attempted to get up multiple times, alternating between telling the officer he was going to kill him and saying he was sorry before falling to the floor for a final time, the report states.
A witness reported hearing Cargill say: “Get down. Let me help you, or you are going to bleed to death,” according to the report.
Cargill handcuffed Barnes and began performing chest compressions until first responders arrived, the report states.
Barnes had a criminal history of attempting to elude a police officer, threatening to perform act of violence, domestic assault and battery, burglary and larceny, records indicate.
Featured video