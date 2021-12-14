 Skip to main content
Jay man killed in Delaware County collision
Jay man killed in Delaware County collision

  • Updated
A Jay man was killed Tuesday morning in a Delaware County collision, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The collision occurred about 8:30 a.m. on Oklahoma 43 about 10 miles east of Jay.

Johnny Houck, 72, was was ejected from his 1988 Chevrolet pickup when it collided with a vehicle driven by a Noel, Missouri, man, troopers said. Houck died at the scene.

The other man's vehicle burned, and he was taken to a Joplin, Missouri, hospital in critical condition with multiple injuries, troopers said.

Troopers said they were still investigating how the crash occurred.

