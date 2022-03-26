'It's just dangerous': Tishomingo intersection where teens died has history of crashes

Two busy highways meet just outside Tishomingo, the site of a horrific crash Tuesday that claimed the lives of six teenagers.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Two busy highways meet just outside Tishomingo, the site of a horrific crash Tuesday that claimed the lives of six teenagers.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
From over 50,000 applications, about 8,000 have been approved for the $1,200 incentive offered by the state to workers returning to the labor force last summer.
The governor commuted the sentence of Lawrence Anderson, who is accused of killing three after his release.
The girls’ first names adorn a memorial, with Main Street now lined with lowered American flags, the red-black-and-white colors of Tishomingo High School, and other symbols of the grieving community.
House Bill 3146 would send a state constitutional amendment effectively outlawing daylight saving time in Oklahoma to a vote of the people.
A former subsidiary alleges breach of contract, seeking at least $430,573 from the school board of Epic One-on-One and Epic Blended Learning Centers, both Oklahoma-based charter schools.
The boy liked having his hair long like his siblings, but his father noticed some mood changes and learned two students bullied his son because of his long hair.
Her campaign cites a redrawn 5th District "to prevent any Democrat from winning" the seat.
Senate Bill 1647, by Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, would have let public tax dollars go to private schools. The measure failed by a vote of 22 to 24.
House lobs $400 million 'live round' at the Senate
Oklahoma Senate approves bill requiring parental consent for birth control, vaccinations
The measures included a moratorium of up to two years on new business licenses, steep fee increases for large grow operations, a new procedure for obtaining business licenses and authorization for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority access to grower water and electric usage records.
House lobs $400 million 'live round' at the Senate
Oklahoma Senate approves bill requiring parental consent for birth control, vaccinations
How much, if any, of that will ultimately come to be is unclear, but the most likely may be House Bill 4358, by Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa. Alone among all of those proposals, it is what is known as a "live round."
Oklahoma Senate approves bill requiring parental consent for birth control, vaccinations
Passel of medical marijuana measures passes House
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.