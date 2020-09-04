'It's a miracle and a blessing': Nearly 79 years after his death at Pearl Harbor, sailor's remains back with his brothers, family

In that last letter, Hadley apologized that he wouldn’t be able to make it home for Christmas.

He enclosed a gift for the family in the envelope.

“It was $50 in cash,” Charles said. “That was the most money we’d ever seen back in them days.”

The thing about the letter that has endured, though, is what it meant — that some of Hadley’s last thoughts in this world were of his family.

Charles Heavin’s favorite memories of his brother, he said, are seeing him box at the youth club in Baxter Springs.

“He was a good fighter. Carried himself like a good fighter,” he said.

Hadley Heavin kept boxing after joining the Navy, and once, while in basic training, won a Golden Gloves amateur title.

“He got it by knocking out the champion 1 minute and 35 seconds into the first round,” his brother said.

The family still has that Golden Gloves award, Charles Heavin said. It’s in the safe keeping of a nephew, who was named Hadley in his honor.

After keeping his brother’s memory alive all these years, Charles Heavin is glad to have something more tangible to go with it.