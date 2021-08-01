'It's a crisis': COVID-19 hospitalizations soaring at record pace as virus spreads faster than ever in Oklahoma

Halstead said staffing is the largest concern because the hospital industry has lost medical professionals not just to COVID deaths but burnout, too.

She said hospitals in Grove, Miami and Tahlequah are full as the hospital community works to handle the rapid influx without the leeway offered by an emergency order from the governor.

“At the moment it’s being managed, and I don’t want to underplay that,” Halstead said. “I do not want to say that everything’s OK, but it’s being managed.”

Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, called it “alarming” to have this much viral disease spread in the summer when the flu and other upper respiratory infections are much more prevalent in colder weather.

“It’s unfathomable that we are dealing with this disease again when we have a safe and effective vaccine to prevent it,” Clarke said, adding that medical and public health professionals are still fighting a groundswell of misinformation.

Clarke expressed sadness that hospital pediatric wards are filling up, resulting in children being taken 100 miles or 200 miles from home for treatment.

An emergency declaration from the governor would do more than allow hospitals to ramp up capacity.