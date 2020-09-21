‘It feels impossible’: International students recount difficult road back to OU

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAN — She thought she would surprise her parents with a spring break trip home to Peru.

But Karina Risco, an international student at the University of Oklahoma, ended up stranded there for five months.

As Risco’s flight was mid-air in March, Peru closed its borders. The coronavirus pandemic was taking hold, and Risco learned once she landed that no one — not even Peruvian citizens attending school overseas — could exit the country any longer.

“I’ve never been able to surprise my parents with me coming,” Risco said. “But I was the one being surprised.”

