Is the Osage Nation on a reservation? One court says no, but McGirt question isn’t settled

Molly Young The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma district court has ruled that the Osage reservation no longer exists.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma district court has ruled that the Osage reservation no longer exists.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A former state GOP chairman said "it will play to the Democratic advantage" while the current officeholder disagrees SQ820 will have an impact on the gubernatorial race.
No further details were available about the head-on collision on Oklahoma 20 early Thursday.
One person was killed and two others were injured in a triple shooting Monday in Tahlequah that reportedly involved high school students.
Rep. Josh West, R-Grove, a veteran, said he heard rumors Kintsel might be fired. “I think Joel has done a great job," he said, adding he woke up at 3 a.m. to drive to OKC to attend the board meeting.
Benjamen Scott Burlew is facing felony and misdemeanor counts accusing him of causing civil disorder, assaulting a news photographer and assaulting or impeding a police officer outside the Capitol. His competency to stand trial is also at issue.
Gov. Kevin Stitt's office declined to comment on the story.
Their resignation letters referenced concerns officers had shared with the city manager but which they said were not "properly addressed."
The 79-year-old was driving a gray 2010 Honda UCL, and her cellphone GPS pinged north of Muskogee.
The 40-year-old from Montana was ejected in the collision, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The three plaintiffs, who are transgender students, say in the suit that they are entitled to an education without being singled out for discriminatory treatment. #oklaed
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.