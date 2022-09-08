 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Is the Osage Nation on a reservation? One court says no, but McGirt question isn’t settled

Jurisdiction became an issue after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its McGirt ruling in July 2020, determining that the Muscogee Nation reservation had never been disestablished by Congress. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals later expanded the ruling to include five other tribal reservations covering most of eastern Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma district court has ruled that the Osage reservation no longer exists.

Click here for the full story at Oklahoman.com. Some stories require a subscription.

