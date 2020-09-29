Insurer loses again in fight not to defend energy firm facing earthquake-related lawsuits

OKLAHOMA CITY — An insurance company policy’s boilerplate exclusionary language is the latest victim of saltwater injection-induced earthquakes in Oklahoma.

Mid-Continent Casualty Co. failed in its appeal of a ruling requiring it to defend OKC-based Crown Energy as part of a class-action lawsuit related to the earthquakes. Crown is a defendant in multiple cases that claim injection-induced quakes damaged Oklahomans’ properties.

David A. Walls, Crown Energy’s general counsel, described the appeals court ruling as “pretty strong stuff,” noting that it could shake general tenets many insurance companies might be using to sidestep the issue to their very core.