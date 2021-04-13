Insulin: State senate sends bill capping costs to Gov. Kevin Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate on Tuesday sent Gov. Kevin Stitt a measure that would limit insulin costs paid by those with health insurance.

House Bill 1019 would limit to $30 what people pay for a 30-day supply of insulin and $90 for a 90-day supply.

The measure passed by a vote of 32-15.

Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer, said the cost of insulin has increased astronomically.

Many diabetics ration their insulin or go without, putting their health at risk, Simpson said.

“Companies shouldn’t be allowed to profit off of life-sustaining medicines, like insulin,” said Simpson, who lost his granddaughter to complications related to Type I diabetes.

Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, questioned whether the price born by insurance companies would be passed on to others who are insured.

Simpson said it was his hope that insurance companies would put pressure on insulin manufacturers to reduce the cost.