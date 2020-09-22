 Skip to main content
Inola man, 20, dies after crash in Rogers County on Friday

An Inola man died in a Tulsa hospital Monday from injuries he sustained in a rural Rogers County crash on Friday.

Blake Rowe, 20, of Inola, was pronounced dead about 6 p.m. Monday at Saint Francis Hospital, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Rowe was hospitalized after the crash about 11 p.m. Friday on South 4220 Road about four miles south of Inola, according to an OHP news release. 

The crash happened while Rowe was driving north in a 2004 BMW. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road and then rolled when he overcorrected, troopers said.

Rowe was ejected and was flown to the hospital in critical condition, according to the OHP.

