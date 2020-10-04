Inmates fear retribution from state plan to block contraband phones

Testing at the Lexington Assessment and Reception was scheduled to begin Thursday and last five weeks, according to a Sept. 16 affidavit signed by corrections chief of operations Mike Carpenter. However, prisoner advocates who called the facility Thursday say they were told inmates have not been fitted with the wristbands and the program may be delayed.

While there could be delays installing the technology, there are currently no plans to stop the program, corrections spokesperson Justin Wolf said Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma is the first state to test the devices and could be the first state to authorize systemwide use if the pilot program is deemed successful.

Corrections officials say the wristbands could put a major dent in organized crime activity and help eliminate one of the agency’s greatest threats to security. But many inmates and their advocates fear the widespread implementation of the devices could prompt the kind of violence the agency is trying to prevent.

In an emergency injunction filed Sept. 10 in U.S. district court, attorneys representing inmate Titus T. Helms and other plaintiffs argued the threat of gang violence is imminent and the Department of Corrections should immediately cease testing of the devices. The filing also stated that there have been talks among inmates of a systemwide riot in protest of the devices.