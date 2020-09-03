Inmate advocates raise concerns about conditions amid COVID-19 outbreak at Taft women's prison

The prison is an open dorm-style facility, making isolation and quarantine for infected inmates challenging.

On Wednesday, the agency’s website indicated that 583 offenders and 15 staff members at the prison had tested positive for COVID-19.

Esco said she has been told inmates are getting small portions of food that are high in carbohydrates — something that she suggested will not help provide any possible protections to minimize infection. Sleight said the food was “horrible.”

Esco was also concerned that low staffing rates and inmates’ inability to spend time outside increased transmission probability.

In addition, Esco has been told that inmates at the facility have to wear a single mask for long periods of time.

Sleight said that “on some dorms, it is hard to get a new face mask.” She also said there was no hand sanitizer but that inmates were provided some cleaning supplies.

Because visitation and volunteer programs have been suspended, volunteers can’t get inside to see for themselves what is going on, Esco said. However, she said she and others have heard from enough women about the conditions that she believes their statements are valid.