Initially jobless claims decline by nearly half compared to prior week

Oklahoma workers filed half as many first-time jobless claims last week compared to the prior week while continued claims resumed their downward trend after a one-week hiatus, according to a government report released Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 1,761 Oklahoma workers filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits the week ending Saturday, a nearly 50% decline from the prior seven-day period when a revised figure of 3,442 workers filed claims.

The 1,761 claims total for the week is the second fewest number of initial claims recorded in a one-week period since the beginning of the pandemic and the fewest unrevised total since the week ending Sept. 25 when a report of 1,715 claims was later revised upward to 2,090 claims.

Likewise, the four-week moving average of initial claims increased for the second consecutive week from 2,258 to 2,596.

Meanwhile, continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, declined to 14,477, their lowest level recorded during the pandemic.

Continued claims declined nearly 15% last week, when compared to a revised total of 16,938 for the prior week.

The four-week moving average of continued claims declined for the 15th consecutive week from 17,446 to 16,434.