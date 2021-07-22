Initial unemployment claims plummet more than 50%, lowest this year

Meanwhile, 110,000 American gig and contract workers in other states received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance last week. Oklahoma was one of 11 states that issued zero to few checks for the second-consecutive week for PUA. Gov. Kevin Stitt ended the state's participation in temporary federal benefits linked to the COVID-19 pandemic in late June.

In its place, the state has implemented a program to pay those finding employment $1,200 if they meet the Back to Work Initiative requirements.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has said more than 10,000 workers had filed for the incentive payment but that over 90% were not approved because they did not receive unemployment benefits during one of the first two weeks in May.

Others were rejected due to issues with submitted photos or conflicting application information.

Those who filed for benefits during that time period and who work two part-time jobs or one full time job of 32 hours or more per week for six consecutive weeks are eligible for the program.

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said in a statement Thursday that the agency is reaching out to applicants who had an active claim during one of the first two weeks in May to encourage them to apply for the incentive.