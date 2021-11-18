Initial unemployment claims decline by 24% in Oklahoma, continued claims by 14.5%

Initial unemployment claims in Oklahoma hit another low last week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Labor Department said Thursday that 1,533 filings for initial unemployment claims were logged the week ending Friday, a 24% decline from the prior week, when a revised total of 2,020 claims were filed.

The total was the fewest number of initial unemployment claims in one week so far this year.

In fact, one would have to look back to late February 2020 — 90 weeks ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state and forced business shutdowns, when 1,509 initial unemployment claims were filed — to find a seven-day period when initial filings were fewer in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma was one of 35 states to see a decline in initial claims.

The story was much the same for continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment.

Continued claims in the state declined from a revised total of 15,357 the week ending Oct. 30 to 13,124 the following week, a 14.5% decline.

The last time continued claims in Oklahoma were fewer was nearly three years ago — the week ending Dec. 22, 2018 — when 12,975 claims were recorded.