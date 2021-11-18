Initial unemployment claims decline by 24% in Oklahoma, continued claims by 14.5%

Initial unemployment claims in Oklahoma hit another low last week, according to a government report.
The U.S. Labor Department said Thursday that 1,533 filings for initial unemployment claims were logged the week ending Friday, a 24% decline from the prior week, when a revised total of 2,020 claims were filed.
The total was the fewest number of initial unemployment claims in one week so far this year.
In fact, one would have to look back to late February 2020 — 90 weeks ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state and forced business shutdowns, when 1,509 initial unemployment claims were filed — to find a seven-day period when initial filings were fewer in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma was one of 35 states to see a decline in initial claims.
The story was much the same for continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment.
Continued claims in the state declined from a revised total of 15,357 the week ending Oct. 30 to 13,124 the following week, a 14.5% decline.
The last time continued claims in Oklahoma were fewer was nearly three years ago — the week ending Dec. 22, 2018 — when 12,975 claims were recorded.
The four-week moving average of initial claims, meanwhile, declined for the second consecutive week to 2,376 after posting two weeks of slight increases.
The four-week moving average of continued claims declined for the 17th consecutive week, going from 15,880 the week ending Oct. 30 to 14,979 the following week.
Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt commented on the continuing decline in claims in a prepared statement:
“The state is now seeing well under 20,000 claims being filed per week and that bodes well as we see the balance of the (unemployment insurance) Trust Fund climb since its near depletion from the pandemic at the beginning of this year," Zumwalt said.
“We are continuing to see promising indicators of our economic progress and I'm excited by all the opportunities for growth and innovation that I'm seeing all over the state,” she continued.
“The agency is committed to getting Oklahomans back to work and helping our state to build a robust and capable workforce that supports our state's employers and attracts new businesses that see the value in growing with our state."
Nationwide, initial claims for unemployment benefits declined by 1,000 to 268,000, the lowest one-week total since March 14, 2020, when it was 256,000, according to seasonally-adjusted data.