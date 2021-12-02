Initial state jobless claims decline 62% from previous week

In a reverse of the prior week’s filings, initial claims for unemployment benefits in the state declined 62% the week ending Saturday, compared to the previous seven-day period, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that a three-year low of 1,249 claims for first-time unemployment benefits were filed the week ending Saturday compared to an upwardly-revised total of 3,318 claims filed the week ending Nov. 20.

This is a flip of the numbers the prior week when the DOL reported a 62% increase in initial claims.

Meanwhile, continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, declined 17%, or from an upwardly-revised 14,646 claims the week ending Nov. 13, to 12,108 claims the following week.

It has been over three years, October 2018, since first-time claims were lower, when 1,247 claims were filed. Likewise, one has to look back to November 2018 to find a week when fewer continued claims were filed, when 11,831 were logged.

Despite the volatility of initial claims recently, the most recent four-week moving average of initial claims was 2,321, the 20th week out of the past 22 weeks that it has declined.