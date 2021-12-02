Initial state jobless claims decline 62% from previous week

In a reverse of the prior week’s filings, initial claims for unemployment benefits in the state declined 62% the week ending Saturday, compared to the previous seven-day period, according to a government report.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that a three-year low of 1,249 claims for first-time unemployment benefits were filed the week ending Saturday compared to an upwardly-revised total of 3,318 claims filed the week ending Nov. 20.
This is a flip of the numbers the prior week when the DOL reported a 62% increase in initial claims.
Meanwhile, continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, declined 17%, or from an upwardly-revised 14,646 claims the week ending Nov. 13, to 12,108 claims the following week.
It has been over three years, October 2018, since first-time claims were lower, when 1,247 claims were filed. Likewise, one has to look back to November 2018 to find a week when fewer continued claims were filed, when 11,831 were logged.
Despite the volatility of initial claims recently, the most recent four-week moving average of initial claims was 2,321, the 20th week out of the past 22 weeks that it has declined.
The four-week moving average of continued claims declined for the 18th consecutive week to 15,110
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission in a statement noted the increase in initial and continued filings during the week ending Nov. 20. The agency does not comment on most recent local claims figures.
“In October, Oklahoma City’s unemployment rate saw an incredible decline to 1.9%, which is the second lowest unemployment rate among metropolitan areas nationally,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “Oklahoma also saw the continued claims’ four-week moving average decline for the 18th consecutive week. We are continuing to see strong economic recovery and even with some expected fluctuations in claims volumes week to week, the state has consistently reported claims volumes that are at pre-pandemic levels."
Nationally, initial claims were a seasonally-adjusted 222,000, an increase of 28,000 from the previous week’s revised total.