Initial Oklahoma jobless claims for week match pre-pandemic numbers

First-time jobless claims dipped to pre-pandemic levels last week in the state, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,843 initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits were filed by Oklahoma workers during the week ending Saturday, a 46% decline from the upwardly revised total from the previous week when 3,435 claims were filed.

For perspective, 1,836 initial jobless claims were filed in the state the week ending March 14, 2020, just prior to the pandemic hitting here.

Continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, declined for the sixth consecutive week to a revised total of 22,077 the week ending Sept. 4 to 19,255 claims the following week.

The week prior to the pandemic, continued claims totaled 16,854.

The four week moving average of initial claims declined for the 12th consecutive week, or from 3,122 the week ending Sept. 4 to 2,984 the following week.

The four-week moving average of continued claims declined for the ninth consecutive week, or from 24,695 claims the week ending Sept. 4 to 22,622 claims the next week.