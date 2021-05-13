Initial jobless claims drop for second consecutive week

After experiencing a mini-peak in April, initial jobless claims for regular unemployment benefits in the state declined for the second consecutive week, but were still nearly six times pre-pandemic levels.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 10,551 Oklahoma workers filed advance claims for regular unemployment insurance benefits the week ending Saturday, according to unseasonally adjusted data.
The prior week, 10,977 workers filed for benefits in Oklahoma, according to revised figures.
Meanwhile, continued claims, or those filed after at least one week of unemployment, increased 25%, or from 25,131 the week ending April 24 to 31,469 claims the following week.
The four-week moving average of continued claims also increased from 26,476 to 27,945.
In all, counting both regular, extended and assistance for the self-employed, nearly 77,000 Oklahoma workers filed continuing claims for unemployment assistance the week ending April 24, when the most recent data is available for all three programs.
Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt referenced the increase in continued claims and the four-week moving average of continued claims, in her weekly remarks regarding the jobs claims report.
“Although we saw an increase in continued claims last week, the agency remains focused on our re-employment efforts to help claimants by providing them with employment opportunities through our ongoing services and special career fairs we are hosting across the state,” Zumwalt said.
She also noted that the state has paid out more than $5 billion in unemployment benefits since the beginning of the pandemic. The total is more than paid in the past 10 years combined.
After holding events in Tulsa last week, the OESC has job fairs scheduled in Lawton and Oklahoma City next week.
State claims also increased among non-traditional unemployment benefit programs.
First-time claims in the state under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, the temporary federal program for gig, self-employed and contract workers increased by 38%, or from 2,564 the week ending May 1 to 3,548 claims the week ending Saturday.
Continued PUA claims also increased from 16,908 the week ending April 17 to 17,554 claims the following week.
Continued claims made under the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program declined from 36,208 the week ending April 17 to 34,238 the following week. PUEC program funding is for those workers who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits.
Nationally, advance claims for unemployment benefits declined by 34,000 to 473,000 during the week ending Saturday.
The most recent national advance claims figure is the lowest since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000, according to seasonally adjusted data.