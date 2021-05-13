Initial jobless claims drop for second consecutive week

“Although we saw an increase in continued claims last week, the agency remains focused on our re-employment efforts to help claimants by providing them with employment opportunities through our ongoing services and special career fairs we are hosting across the state,” Zumwalt said.

She also noted that the state has paid out more than $5 billion in unemployment benefits since the beginning of the pandemic. The total is more than paid in the past 10 years combined.

After holding events in Tulsa last week, the OESC has job fairs scheduled in Lawton and Oklahoma City next week.

State claims also increased among non-traditional unemployment benefit programs.

First-time claims in the state under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, the temporary federal program for gig, self-employed and contract workers increased by 38%, or from 2,564 the week ending May 1 to 3,548 claims the week ending Saturday.

Continued PUA claims also increased from 16,908 the week ending April 17 to 17,554 claims the following week.