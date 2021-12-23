Initial claims for state unemployment increase by more than one-third

First-time state unemployment claims increased by nearly 38% the week ending Saturday compared to the prior week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that initial claims for unemployment increased from an upwardly revised 1,769 the week ending Dec. 11 to 2,441 claims the week ending Saturday.

For the past five weeks, initial claims for unemployment coverage have fell markedly one week, only to increase by similar margins the following week.

Continued claims, meanwhile, those filed after one week of unemployment, fell by 13% the week ending Dec. 11, compared to the prior week, or from an upwardly revised 13,999 claims to 12,167 claims.

The four-week moving average of initial claims declined from 2,244 the week ending Dec. 11 to 2,229 the following week. The moving average of initial claims has remained under 3,000 each week since Sept. 11.

Likewise, the four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 14,495 the week ending Nov. 27 to 14,375 the following week. This marks the third consecutive week the four-week moving average has been in the 14,000s.