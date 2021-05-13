 Skip to main content
Individual income, corporate tax rates to be reduced under state budget agreement
Individual income, corporate tax rates to be reduced under state budget agreement

Budget agreement

Gov. Kevin Stitt, center, appears in this video screengrab along with House Speaker Charles McCall, left, and Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat during a news conference on Thursday.

Video from May 13, 2021. Gov. Kevin Stitt announces budget agreement with state legislative leaders at Oklahoma City capitol

Individual state income tax rates will be reduced from 5% to 4.75% and corporate tax rates also would be reduced from 6% to 4% under a budget agreement announced Thursday by state leaders.

Gov. Kevin Stitt also said there will be $800 million in "savings," and will bring the state's "savings account" or Rainy Day Fund, to over $1 billion.

There also will be no cuts to state agencies, officials said.

"This budget lowers taxes for every single Oklahoman," said Stitt, speaking in Oklahoma City, along with Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall.

"This is a tremendous budget," Treat said.

He said $1.3 billion in cuts — including education by 2.5% and the rest of state government by about 4% last year — have been restored under this year's budget agreement.

"It's a huge turnaround for Oklahoma," Treat said. 

Stitt said the agreement calls for a record amount for education of more than $3 billion in state appropriations.

"In terms of budgets I've seen in the last nine  years, this is the most comprehensive budget I have seen," McCall said. "There are significant investments in education ... broadband."

Legislative leaders said some of the figures could change slightly as legislation is being finalized.

This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.

