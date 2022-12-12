Increased card skimming may affect card users and SNAP customers, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services says

A nationwide increase in card skimming can hit SNAP beneficiaries especially hard, according to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

Card skimming happens when someone puts a device on a card-reader machine that can digitally copy the card number and PIN being used, the DHS press release states.

"Anyone who uses a credit, debit or EBT card, including SNAP participants," can be affected, the release continues.

While SNAP users are not more at risk than general card holders, "their financial margins are thinner and they can't afford to lose benefits," said DHS spokesperson Casey White.

DHS recommends that people check their accounts regularly for unauthorized charges and make sure nothing suspicious appears to be overlaid on or attached to card readers.

Anyone who is a SNAP customer should change their pin immediately by calling 888-328-6551 or going online to connectebt.com, the release states. The agency expects a high call volume and asks those who can’t get through by phone to try again later or use the web option.

SNAP users who have been affected already can also contact their local police department or the DHS inspector general at 800-784-5887.

General debit or credit card users should contact their financial institutions if they see suspicious activity, White said.