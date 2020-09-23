Improved forecasting system could give Oklahoma more warning ahead of severe weather

More than doubling how far ahead computer models can make predictions, the National Weather Service began using an improved forecasting system Wednesday that could give Oklahoma officials more time to prepare for severe storms.
The upgraded “Global Ensemble Forecast System” will use multiple computer simulations to predict conditions as far ahead as 32 days, compared to the 16 days that the previous system could manage, the Weather Service announced Wednesday.
Such extended forecasts will prove more accurate thanks to incorporating more data and using more advanced weather models, Louis Uccellini, the director of the National Weather Service, said during a Wednesday morning teleconference with media. The improved forecasts will be especially helpful in predicting large weather events such as hurricanes, blizzards and flooding, Uccellini said.
“They will help local communities get a head start in preparing for an impending event,” he said, pointing to a recent example of Florida officials declaring a state of emergency more than six days ahead of Hurricane Sally.
The improved forecasts could have allowed Florida to begin emergency preparations even sooner, perhaps nine or 10 days before the hurricane hit, Uccellini said.
“That’s remarkable,” he said. “Truly remarkable.”
Smaller-scale weather events, such as the storm fronts that rumble across Oklahoma every spring, won’t be as easy to predict ahead of time, officials said. But local forecasters will nonetheless reap huge benefits from the upgraded system, said Steve Cobb at the National Weather Service’s office in Tulsa.
Long-term forecasts still won’t be able to predict exactly when or where a tornado will strike, but forecasters might be able to give more advanced notice before an outbreak of severe weather, Cobb said.
“Instead of one or two days out,” he said, “we might see it four or five days out.”
The was the first major update in the Global Ensemble Forecast System, or GEFS, in five years, officials said. As well as looking further into the future, it will have a better “resolution,” going from 33 kilometers down to 25 kilometers (20 miles to 15 miles) to offer forecasts closer to a local level, officials said. Meanwhile, “forecast inputs” will increase from 21 to 31, giving the computer models more data to work with.
Reflecting the uncertainty that remains an inevitable part of weather forecasts, the simulations will generate a range of possible weather scenarios while calculating which are more likely to occur, officials said.
Testing showed the upgraded system is very good at predicting extreme temperatures, whether they were heat waves or cold snaps, officials said. But rain and snow forecasts, while improved over the previous system, are still not as reliable as temperature forecasts, said Uccellini, the National Weather Service’s director.
“Precipitation is still the big challenge,” he said. “No doubt about it.”
Throwback Tulsa: July 2013 storms produced hurricane-strength winds in Tulsa area

July 2013 storm and aftermath
Michael Overall
918-581-8383
michael.overall@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @MichaelOverall2
