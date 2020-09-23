Improved forecasting system could give Oklahoma more warning ahead of severe weather

Smaller-scale weather events, such as the storm fronts that rumble across Oklahoma every spring, won’t be as easy to predict ahead of time, officials said. But local forecasters will nonetheless reap huge benefits from the upgraded system, said Steve Cobb at the National Weather Service’s office in Tulsa.

Long-term forecasts still won’t be able to predict exactly when or where a tornado will strike, but forecasters might be able to give more advanced notice before an outbreak of severe weather, Cobb said.

“Instead of one or two days out,” he said, “we might see it four or five days out.”

The was the first major update in the Global Ensemble Forecast System, or GEFS, in five years, officials said. As well as looking further into the future, it will have a better “resolution,” going from 33 kilometers down to 25 kilometers (20 miles to 15 miles) to offer forecasts closer to a local level, officials said. Meanwhile, “forecast inputs” will increase from 21 to 31, giving the computer models more data to work with.

Reflecting the uncertainty that remains an inevitable part of weather forecasts, the simulations will generate a range of possible weather scenarios while calculating which are more likely to occur, officials said.