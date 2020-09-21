Illegal marijuana grow in Depew might be Mexican trafficker handiwork, authorities speculate

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY - State authorities are speculating that an illegal marijuana growing operation about 40 miles southwest of Tulsa could have been run by Mexican traffickers.

On Sept. 18, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control agents shut down an operation of about 1,000 marijuana plants growing on several acres in a wooded area near Depew.

“This illegal operation included a campsite and several indicators that resemble previous patches located by OBN involving teams of Hispanic cultivators living on-site and growing for Mexican drug trafficking organizations,” OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward said in a news release. “OBN has raided nearly a dozen similar sites over the past decade throughout Oklahoma.”

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.