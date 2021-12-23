ICYMI: Oklahoma trooper spins out car at 109 mph that kills driver. His superiors: 'Try not to talk about it'

OHP places no specific speed limitations on its tactical vehicle interventions (TVIs), also known as a pursuit intervention technique or PIT maneuver.

The agency had erased language in policy that explained how chances of serious damage or injury from a TVI go up as speeds increase, just five months before the Bailey chase. OHP in a written response contended the wording was removed because it was a “declaratory statement that was unnecessary” in policy, not because of culpability or liability concerns.

Some policing researchers and strategists say law enforcement shouldn’t engage in vehicular pursuits unless a violent crime is involved — fleeing itself doesn’t count — because of their inherent dangers to life and limb.

“You can arrest them at their homes; get a warrant for them — but the one thing that you cannot do is get a life back,” said Chuck Wexler, a former officer who heads the Police Executive Research Forum, which places sanctity of life above all else in policing. “We put a higher value on human life. Even someone who is fleeing the police.

“Fleeing the police by itself doesn’t justify a tactic that could result in an injury or death to the driver, the police officer or to other third-parties.”