'I am innocent': Falls Creek rape convict now says death threats pushed him to plead guilty

OKLAHOMA CITY - A visually impaired Oklahoma City man whose court sentence created an international furor when he received probation after pleading guilty to raping and sodomizing a 13-year-old girl at Falls Creek Baptist church camp has had his probation revoked and been ordered to serve 15 years in prison.
Benjamin Lawrence Petty now professes innocence, but a judge revoked Petty's probation Oct. 28 after a polygraph examiner concluded Petty was deceptive on two polygraph tests in which he denied committing the June 2016 alleged sex crimes.
Petty insists he answered the questions truthfully and contends he has medical issues that would have prevented him from committing the crimes.
"I am innocent," Petty, 39, of Oklahoma City told The Oklahoman in a telephone interview from the Murray County jail where he is awaiting transfer to prison. "I was like, I don't want to die in prison so I will take a plea as long as it saves my life."
