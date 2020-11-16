 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'I am innocent': Falls Creek rape convict now says death threats pushed him to plead guilty

'I am innocent': Falls Creek rape convict now says death threats pushed him to plead guilty

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Benjamin Petty foot

Benjamin Petty was treated for an infected sore on his foot after being incarcerated in Oklahoma County and Murray County jails awaiting probation revocation proceedings. The cause of the sore is one of many things in dispute. Photo provided to The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - A visually impaired Oklahoma City man whose court sentence created an international furor when he received probation after pleading guilty to raping and sodomizing a 13-year-old girl at Falls Creek Baptist church camp has had his probation revoked and been ordered to serve 15 years in prison.

Benjamin Lawrence Petty now professes innocence, but a judge revoked Petty's probation Oct. 28 after a polygraph examiner concluded Petty was deceptive on two polygraph tests in which he denied committing the June 2016 alleged sex crimes.

Petty insists he answered the questions truthfully and contends he has medical issues that would have prevented him from committing the crimes.

"I am innocent," Petty, 39, of Oklahoma City told The Oklahoman in a telephone interview from the Murray County jail where he is awaiting transfer to prison. "I was like, I don't want to die in prison so I will take a plea as long as it saves my life."

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Featured gallery: Meet 58 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News