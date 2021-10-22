I-44 closed near Big Cabin after two tractor-trailer rigs catch fire

The westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near the Vinita exit is closed after two tractor-trailer rigs caught fire following a collision Friday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Traffic is backed up several miles and is being diverted into Vinita on U.S. 60 following the incident that occurred about 3:30 p.m., OHP said.

Troopers said the Big Cabin Fire Department is on scene.

No hazardous materials are believed to be involved.

Troopers said it is an injury collision but did not say the condition of the drivers involved.