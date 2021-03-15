Husband, nephew of 'Pioneer Woman' recovering at home after crash on ranch

Ladd Drummond drove himself to the Pawhuska hospital only to find out he had fractured his neck in two places, one of which was "very close to being catastrophic," his wife wrote. He will wear a neck brace for several weeks while he recovers from surgery, she said.

Ree Drummond joked that she and her daughters will have to "bling out" the brace for her eldest daughter's May wedding but added that they are "just grateful he will be here."

After seeing the wreckage the two survived, she said she'd rather not spend a second complaining.

"Rather than wish the accident didn’t happen, I’m gonna live in a state of gratitude — not just for the guys being okay, but also for the love, kindness, and prayers of so many of you," she wrote on her blog to her fans.

"Thank you all so very much for reaching out to our family and for keeping us in your hearts through the past several days. I can’t tell you how much it means to all of us, and I’ll never, ever forget it!"