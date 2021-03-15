Husband, nephew of 'Pioneer Woman' recovering at home after crash on ranch

The husband and nephew of "Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond are recovering at home after hospital stays in Tulsa after a fire rig collision on their family's ranch last week, the Food Network celebrity announced Monday.
Caleb Drummond, 21, is home recovering from some broken ribs and "a pretty bad concussion" among other injuries, Ree Drummond wrote on her blog, and Ladd Drummond, 52, was released from Ascension St. John Medical Center on Sunday afternoon.
The men were driving separate fire rigs while battling a grassfire on the Pawhuska ranch Wednesday when the two collided due to poor visibility, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
The younger Drummond was taken to the Tulsa hospital in critical condition, but his uncle refused medical treatment at the scene, troopers reported.
"This was partly because he wanted the paramedics to focus on Caleb, partly because he was still a little stunned by the accident, and partly because cowboys don’t like to admit when they’re hurt," Ree Drummond wrote of her husband.
Ladd Drummond drove himself to the Pawhuska hospital only to find out he had fractured his neck in two places, one of which was "very close to being catastrophic," his wife wrote. He will wear a neck brace for several weeks while he recovers from surgery, she said.
Ree Drummond joked that she and her daughters will have to "bling out" the brace for her eldest daughter's May wedding but added that they are "just grateful he will be here."
After seeing the wreckage the two survived, she said she'd rather not spend a second complaining.
"Rather than wish the accident didn’t happen, I’m gonna live in a state of gratitude — not just for the guys being okay, but also for the love, kindness, and prayers of so many of you," she wrote on her blog to her fans.
"Thank you all so very much for reaching out to our family and for keeping us in your hearts through the past several days. I can’t tell you how much it means to all of us, and I’ll never, ever forget it!"
The Bartlesville native founded the Pioneer Woman blog, which chronicles her life as a ranch wife and mother, in 2006. Since then, her popularity has soared through her books, Food Network television show — which debuted in August 2011 — and Mercantile, a bakery, restaurant and retail store that opened in downtown Pawhuska in 2016.