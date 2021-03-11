 Skip to main content
Husband, nephew of 'Pioneer Woman' expected to 'be okay' following head-on collision near ranch

Husband, nephew of 'Pioneer Woman' expected to 'be okay' following head-on collision near ranch

The “Pioneer Woman’s” husband and nephew are expected to "be okay" following a head-on collision near the ranch on Wednesday, Food Network celebrity Ree Drummond announced Thursday. 

Ladd Drummond, 52, and Caleb Dummond, 21, both remained hospitalized Thursday morning after the two collided while driving fire trucks near the Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska, according to Drummond's social media post. 

"I want to thank you all for your prayers for our family," Ree Drummond wrote to fans on Facebook

Caleb Drummond was driving south on County Road N3660 north of Oklahoma 11 and Ladd Drummond riving north around 2 p.m. when the two collided due to low visibility in windy conditions on the gravel road, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The fire trucks hit head on, and Caleb Drummond was ejected about 70 feet, troopers said.

Ladd Drummond refused medical treatment at the scene, but Caleb Drummond was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition with head, internal, arm and leg injuries, troopers said Wednesday. 

It was unclear in the report whether either fire truck was equipped with seatbelts. 

Ree Drummond said Thursday both men were hospitalized.

"As a family we are giving thanks today, knowing things could have been much worse," she said in the post. "Thank you all for your love and kindness. It means a lot." 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

