Hundreds of places have new names after racist term for Native people erased from U.S. lands

Hundreds of cliffs, creeks and canyons, including seven sites in Oklahoma, now have new names after U.S. officials stopped using a racist term that refers to Native Americans.

The name changes end a 10-month push by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to erase the slur from federal lands. It marks only the third time the U.S. has ever dropped an offensive word from place names. But it was the first effort aimed at Native communities, who have lobbied for decades to remove racist words from widespread public use.

Click here to read the full story from The Oklahoman. Some stories may require a subscription.

Deb Haaland (copy)

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland led a 10-month push to erase a racist term that refers to Native Americans from federal lands.

 Evan Vucci
