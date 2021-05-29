How to avoid tragedy this lake season: Tips on 'boater's hypnosis,' PFDs and more

For Amy Cobalt, the nuances of the water tragedies to which she has borne witness reach far and wide, but one aspect remains the same.

“It just seems so preventable,” the state trooper said.

Lake season for recreational boaters will soon be upon Oklahoma if the tumultuous spring weather cedes to the sun, and several organizations are stepping out ahead of time to plead for caution. They want people to know that a fun weekend trip to the lake can quickly turn deadly.

Cobalt acknowledged that the idea of preventability might sting for those who have already experienced the worst day of their life at a lake in losing a loved one or dear friend to drowning, but she said more needs to be done to prevent others from experiencing the same.

Drowning is the leading cause of death in Oklahoma for children between 1 and 4, and for every child who dies from drowning, another five receive emergency department care for nonfatal submersion injuries, according to a joint news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Safe Kids Tulsa Area.