How to avoid tragedy this lake season: Tips on 'boater's hypnosis,' PFDs and more

For Amy Cobalt, the nuances of the water tragedies to which she has borne witness reach far and wide, but one aspect remains the same.
“It just seems so preventable,” the state trooper said.
Lake season for recreational boaters will soon be upon Oklahoma if the tumultuous spring weather cedes to the sun, and several organizations are stepping out ahead of time to plead for caution. They want people to know that a fun weekend trip to the lake can quickly turn deadly.
Cobalt acknowledged that the idea of preventability might sting for those who have already experienced the worst day of their life at a lake in losing a loved one or dear friend to drowning, but she said more needs to be done to prevent others from experiencing the same.
Drowning is the leading cause of death in Oklahoma for children between 1 and 4, and for every child who dies from drowning, another five receive emergency department care for nonfatal submersion injuries, according to a joint news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Safe Kids Tulsa Area.
Adults are also susceptible. An average of 60 Oklahomans age 15 or older die each year by drowning, the release states. Twenty-four people drowned just last year in the Corps’ Tulsa District, according to another release.
Some adults succumb after having a medical issue while swimming without a life jacket, and others have fallen overboard after having a medical issue while in a boat. Cobalt, who has been a part of the Marine Enforcement arm of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for 24 years, could think of a few tragedies where the victim was the only person onboard who knew how to operate the boat, which left their loved ones to watch them die.
“It’s just horrible — it really is — and you can just feel their loss,” Cobalt said of the victims. “Their life is changed forever, unfortunately, and so is ours.”
The Army Corps of Engineers has a goal of eliminating drownings by encouraging a number of water safety tips, such as life jacket use and awareness and education on swimming abilities, the dangers of alcohol and submersion, and “boater’s hypnosis.”
Four hours of exposure to boating stressors such as noise, vibration, sun, glare, wind and other motion on water produces a kind of fatigue, or “boater’s hypnosis,” which slows reaction time almost as much as if one was legally drunk, according to the BoatUS Foundation.
On top of the stressors, recreational boaters and swimmers often don’t stay hydrated as they should, Cobalt said, and if they are drinking it’s likely alcohol. Adding drugs or alcohol to boating stress factors intensifies their effects, BoatUS reports, with each drink multiplying one’s accident risk.
Alcohol-use is a contributing factor in a third of all recreational boating fatalities, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Cobalt often teaches classes on boating safety, mostly to audiences of middle and high schoolers, and she doesn’t spare pupils — especially those who regularly take part in the lake life — the details of any tragedies she’s witnessed in hopes that they’ll be shaken out of their comfort and into vigilance.
“I feel like some people are very naïve,” she said.
For the upcoming season, Cobalt encouraged boat owners to spend some time getting reacquainted with their equipment and operating skills — “We don’t drive a boat as often as we drive a car,” she said — and prepare for whatever situations they may face.
“Take it easy,” she encouraged ahead of boaters’ communing. “Be patient with each other, and watch out for each other.”
The Grand River Dam Authority offered the following safety tips ahead of the Memorial Day weekend:
Life jacket 101
Buy your own personal life jacket; one size does not fit all.
Look at the label. It will provide the weight, size and proper use information.
Try it on to check the fit. Once the straps and buckles are secured, it should not slip over your head or above your ears.
Never use water toys in place of an approved life jacket.
Check your life jacket yearly for flotation and fit. Make sure it is still in good condition, with no rips or tears.
Finally, wear your life jacket to increase your chance of survival in an accident and to set a good example for others.
Boating do’s and don’ts
Do know the water and environment in which you will be boating.
Do keep a good lookout while underway.
Do shut your engine off when people are in the water near your boat.
Do observe the nautical “rules of the road.”
Do check the weather forecast before getting underway.
Do keep a balanced load and a trim boat.
Don’t overload your boat.
Don’t ride on the gunwale, bow, seat backs or any other place that is not designed for sitting.
Do have a float plan. Tell someone where you are going and when you will return.
Featured video: