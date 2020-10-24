How the world's most famous sheepdog came to live in Oklahoma: 'I just told him to buy the dog'

She traded herding sheep in the hills of Northumberland, the northernmost county in England that borders Scotland, for rounding up cattle on the plains of central Oklahoma.
Meet Megan, the world's most famous border collie.
She became famous when Tuttle rancher Brian Stamps paid $24,500 for her in February at the Skipton Auction Mart in North Yorkshire, England, where British shepherds have a reputation for breeding some of the best sheepdogs in the world.
At the time, it was the highest price ever paid for a sheepdog at the prestigious auction and believed to be a world record.
Stamps didn't realize he had paid so much money for the 2½-year-old border collie. The bidding was in guineas, and Stamps was confused by the exchange rate, plus it was difficult for him over the telephone to understand the agent placing the bids.
It was 2:30 a.m. in Oklahoma when the auction started and almost 6 a.m. before Megan was up for bid.
"I just told him to buy the dog," Stamps said.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!