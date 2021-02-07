How 2021 projects hinges on pandemic behavior, but epidemiologist suggests vaccination rate indicates state could avoid surge

"We could screw it up, and I'm asking that we don't," Taylor said. "I'm asking very respectfully and politely that we don't screw it up. Our actions in February and March and April have an impact on that.

"This is a propagating infectious agent, and the lower level that you start from — if you do start having a resurgence for whatever reason — the lower level you start at the easier it's going to be to contain and slow those peaks, lower those peaks. So it's really important that we push through these next several months in order to achieve that."

Some key unknowns in this young year? How fast can Oklahoma and the U.S. reach true herd immunity. How long will antibody protection afforded by infection or vaccines last. What will become of the pandemic's trajectory with the more-contagious variants in circulation. Will public health measures remain in place long enough to help prevent a relapse.

Another certainty: Oklahoma and the U.S. are racing to vaccinate as many people as possible as more contagious variants gain footholds in the country.

'I actually don't expect to see another surge'

Wendelboe, formerly the state's epidemiologist, last week discussed how Oklahoma's cases have plummeted because the state has reached the "conditional herd immunity" threshold.