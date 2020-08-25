Charles Haskell Elementary School in Edmond

Students are greeted by a teacher as they arrive for their first day of school at Charles Haskell Elementary School in Edmond on Thursday. Edmond Public Schools opted for a blended learning model which has students alternate between at-home learning and attending class in person. BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - Democratic lawmakers have implored the Oklahoma State Board of Education to mandate COVID-19 precautions in schools.

The House Democratic Education Policy Group, made up of seven House Democrats, sent a letter to state board members on Monday, asking them to reconsider their stance on school mandates.

The board voted July 23 to recommend, but not require, a COVID-19 Alert System, which would have added gradually stricter measures in schools based on infection rates in each county.

The majority of districts in counties with the highest per-capita rates of COVID-19 are not following state guidance to require masks or teach virtually, an investigation by The Oklahoman and StateImpact Oklahoma found.

