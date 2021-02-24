House bill would empower state with some oversight, influence over Tulsa, Oklahoma City health departments

In five months of Oklahoma National Guard active-duty service, Kannady said he worked alongside members of the governor’s Cabinet and state health officials. He said there were “a lot of problems” with the chain of command and structure of the Tulsa and Oklahoma City health departments.

“(They were) doing things that were completely different that I would say were contrary and negative towards the greater mission of trying to take care of what we needed to do during the pandemic,” Kannady said.

Kannady drew attention to Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed, who leads the state’s vaccination rollout, seated to his left at the committee meeting. Kannady said he and Reed served together in the Guard.

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said there are “a great number of us” who are concerned that the bill might be an attempt to punish Bruce Dart, the Tulsa Health Department’s executive director, for saying things that might not have been popular.

Kannady, who chairs the Judiciary-Civil Committee in which the bill was being discussed, called the question fair and said that isn’t how he works.

“I think this is a good balance,” he said. “I think it will create administrative alignment.”