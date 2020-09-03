Horse racing groups write letters opposing Kialegee gaming compact

OKLAHOMA CITY - Two Oklahoma horse racing associations have written letters to Gov. Kevin Stitt and the secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior voicing strong opposition to a tribal gaming compact negotiated by the governor that supports building a casino in eastern Oklahoma County.
Allowing the Kialegee Tribal Town to construct a casino in eastern Oklahoma County would pose a financial threat to Remington Park, the Thoroughbred Racing Association of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Quarter Horse Racing Association contend in their joint letter.
"The horse racing industry will not sit idly by and allow such actions to negatively impact the progress made since the passage of the 712 Compact," the racing associations said.
The 712 Compact refers to State Question 712, which was approved by Oklahoma voters in 2004. The measure established a model gaming compact that tribes have utilized to establish and operate casinos in the state. It also enabled electronic gaming machines to be added at state horse racing facilities.
