Honoring 9/11 victims: Oklahoma flags to fly at half-staff

Oklahomans will see flags flying at half-staff this weekend in memory of 9/11 victims.

Gov. Kevin Stitt directed all American and Oklahoma flags in the state be lowered to half-staff from 5 p.m. Friday until 5 p.m. Sunday to honor those who died in the terrorist attacks on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.

“We continue to remember those who tragically lost their lives and honor the heroic sacrifices of those who bravely took action to help their fellow Americans,” Stitt said in a news release.

“With continued gratitude, our nation remembers our armed forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our freedom and security, and honor those who continue to serve.”

Stitt signed Senate Bill 1466 this year, which allows the 9/11 Remembrance “Freedom Flag” to be flown on state property commemorating the 9/11 attacks.

