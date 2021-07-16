Honey Springs Battlefield to host Civil War battle anniversary program, service

Oklahoma Republicans have been very tight-lipped about the meeting, which begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Fairview Baptist Church, 1230 N. Sooner Road in Edmond, but the meeting's agenda includes consideration of a resolution to censure Lankford because he did not go along with several other Republicans, including the state's House delegation, in an attempt to keep Democrat Joe Biden from claiming the presidency in January.

