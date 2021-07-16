 Skip to main content
Honey Springs Battlefield to host Civil War battle anniversary program, service
Honey Springs Battlefield (copy)

The Honey Springs Battlefield was the site of the largest battle fought in Indian Territory during the Civil War.

 Courtesy Oklahoma Historical Society

An annual memorial service commemorating the 158th anniversary of the largest Civil War battle in what is now Oklahoma will be held Saturday.

The Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor Center, located at 11th Street and Gertrude Avenue in Rentiesville, will host the commemoration beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The service will be held on the lawn of the visitor center.

Trait Thompson, Oklahoma Historical Society executive director, will give memorial remarks, with David Fowler, Oklahoma Historical Society northeast regional director, talking about the battle.

A decisive victory for Union forces, the Battle of Honey Springs, on July 17, 1863, was the largest of approximately 107 documented Civil War engagements in Indian Territory, in present-day Oklahoma.

Approximately 9,000 Union and Confederate troops, mostly American Indians and African Americans, were involved, with 200 casualties.

For more information, email honeysprings@okhistory.org or call 918-473-5572.

