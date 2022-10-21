 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Higher crime in Oklahoma? Hofmeister-Stitt clash from debate needs context, expert says

  • Updated
  • 0
102222-tul-nws-crime-p1

At a debate Wednesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt interrupted Democrat challenger Joy Hofmeister and asked the crowd if they believed Oklahoma had higher crime than New York or California. 

 Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY — A crime statistic used in a gubernatorial debate by candidate Joy Hofmeister has garnered some national attention and a lot of debate.

Hofmeister, a Democrat, said during Wednesday's debate in Oklahoma City that “the rates of violent crime are higher in Oklahoma under (Gov. Kevin Stitt’s) watch than in New York and California. That’s a fact.”

Stitt, a Republican, interrupted Hofmeister, saying that was not true. He then asked the crowd if they believed that Oklahoma has higher crime than New York or California.

Hofmeister's statement is true, but it should be put into context to show a broader picture.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

Her campaign said later that the statement was based on information from the FBI.

According to FBI crime data for 2020, Oklahoma had a higher violent crime rate — 458.6 per 100,000 people — than California's or New York's rate.

People are also reading…

The 2020 rate for California was 442. The rate for New York was 363.8. The national average rate was 398.5.

Complete data for more recent years was not available.

It would not be true to say Oklahoma had more violent crime, just more violent crime per capita, said David Gateley, an Oklahoma Policy Institute criminal justice policy analyst.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

New York and California have significantly higher populations than Oklahoma, he said.

But “I would say this is not a new trend for Oklahoma,” Gateley added. Oklahoma has had higher violent crime rates for decades, he said.

According to FBI data going back to 1985, Oklahoma has had a higher violent crime rate per capita than the national rate since about 2001.

During former Republican Gov. Mary Fallin’s last full year in the office, 2018, the state had a violent crime rate of 474.6 per 100,000, compared with 447.5 for California and 350.8 for New York, according to the FBI data.

Stitt took office in January 2019. The rate for that year was 436.3.

Oklahoma’s violent crime rate has dropped overall since 2008, when it was 531.5 per 100,000 people, compared with 458.6 per 100,000 in 2020, according to FBI data.

Donelle Harder, Stitt’s campaign manager, did not return a phone call seeking comment.​

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette talk about the Oklahoma gubernatorial debate between Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, from asking if they ever smoked marijuana (one said yes, one said no) to the closing statement that brought one candidate out from behind the podium.

Wednesday's Oklahoma gubernatorial debate

On Oct. 19, 2022, incumbent Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democratic challenger State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister participated in a 90-minute debate hosted by NonDoc.com and News 9.

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers discover 'marshmallow’ planet that might have an atmosphere

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert