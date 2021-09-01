 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'High concentrations' of COVID-19 found in Oklahoma wastewater suggest virus spread won't slow soon
0 Comments

'High concentrations' of COVID-19 found in Oklahoma wastewater suggest virus spread won't slow soon

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
090221-tul-nws-cvbratzler-p1

Wastewater surveillance has found the novel coronavirus at levels in the state not seen since before the winter surge and doesn't suggest a decrease in COVID-19 transmission in the near future, according to OU Health.

 

 Tulsa World file

Wastewater surveillance has found the novel coronavirus at levels in the state not seen since before the winter surge and doesn't suggest a decrease in COVID-19 transmission in the near future, according to an OU Health media release.

University of Oklahoma and OU Health researchers have found concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 in the past two weeks in metro areas to be 33 to 67 times higher than in May. Researchers used the technology in PCR tests for individuals to sample wastewater in treatment plants for the virus.

"Analyzing wastewater helps to predict surges about a week before we see case counts increase," Dr. Katrin Kuhn, an OU infectious disease epidemiologist, said in a prepared statement. "High concentrations suggest that community transmission of SARS-CoV-2 occurs at high levels and almost certainly among some of the vulnerable populations that our surveillance covers."

Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU's chief COVID officer, said Wednesday that he isn't yet sure how to interpret the results.

Bratzler noted that with the alpha variant, surges in sewage concentration preceded viral surges in the community. The situation might play out similarly with the delta variant, but he added a caveat.

The delta variant grows rapidly, he said, and an infected individual carries 1,000 to 1,200 times more virus than with the alpha variant.

"Now does it get into the sewage? Are part of the large numbers that we're seeing (in wastewater surveillance) because the virus replicates so rapidly?" Bratzler said. "There was an article this week that proved that the virus can actually replicate in your colon.

"So again, I'm not exactly sure how to interpret the numbers. What we need to do is watch wastewater counts and correlate them with actual case counts to learn more how to use that data."

Bratzler said he doesn't think Oklahoma will reach its confirmed cases levels from January because of how many people are fully vaccinated or have partial immunity after infection.

He is concerned about hospitalizations because they went up faster than confirmed cases. Research shows that a person infected by the delta variant is 2.3 times more likely to be hospitalized than with the alpha variant, he added.

"So hospitalizations are really high at the same time that there's reduced capacity to take care of those patients," Bratzler said.

He said he thinks Oklahoma is missing a bunch of cases of the virus in the community. There isn't enough testing, he said, and tests are a bit difficult to find now.

Individuals who are exposed to the virus aren't seeking testing, nor are those who are asymptomatic or have minimal symptoms, he said.

The state reported 22,432 active cases in Oklahoma on Wednesday. Bratzler said that figure "grossly underestimates" how many Oklahomans actually are infected right now.

Bratzler said most studies suggest that actual infections are multiple times higher than what is reported in active case counts. Research shows that an infected person will shed the virus for two days before symptoms appear — similar to the flu, he said.

"Let's just assume that the State Health Department number of 20,000 people are actively infected in the community is correct. Well, that would mean five out of every 1,000 Oklahomans are infected," Bratzler said. "So remember that you're out in a crowd — particularly if it's a very large crowd — that five out of every thousand people could be infected and could be spreading the virus."

COVID-19 data expert: "We're moving into a bit of an endemic situation"

Doctors from Oklahoma explain variants and how the virus will keep mutating to the point where herd immunity will never be achievable.

corey.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH calls on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I am a general assignment reporter who predominately writes about public health, public safety and justice reform. I'm in journalism to help make this community, state, country and, ultimately, world a better place.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oklahomans dying of COVID nearly 2 times the U.S. rate as 'unnecessary suffering' overwhelms hospitals
State and Regional News

Oklahomans dying of COVID nearly 2 times the U.S. rate as 'unnecessary suffering' overwhelms hospitals

  • Updated

"All of the deaths that we have now ... that burden is not something we should ask anyone to bear — particularly our health care providers," an Oklahoma COVID-19 data expert says.

There is one positive trend that can help boost COVID-19 outlook in Oklahoma. An uptick in vaccinations

Saint Francis pop-up vaccination clinic set for Saturday

TPS reports 108 students with COVID-19 since start of classes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News