'High concentrations' of COVID-19 found in Oklahoma wastewater suggest virus spread won't slow soon

Wastewater surveillance has found the novel coronavirus at levels in the state not seen since before the winter surge and doesn't suggest a decrease in COVID-19 transmission in the near future, according to an OU Health media release.
University of Oklahoma and OU Health researchers have found concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 in the past two weeks in metro areas to be 33 to 67 times higher than in May. Researchers used the technology in PCR tests for individuals to sample wastewater in treatment plants for the virus.
"Analyzing wastewater helps to predict surges about a week before we see case counts increase," Dr. Katrin Kuhn, an OU infectious disease epidemiologist, said in a prepared statement. "High concentrations suggest that community transmission of SARS-CoV-2 occurs at high levels and almost certainly among some of the vulnerable populations that our surveillance covers."
Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU's chief COVID officer, said Wednesday that he isn't yet sure how to interpret the results.
Bratzler noted that with the alpha variant, surges in sewage concentration preceded viral surges in the community. The situation might play out similarly with the delta variant, but he added a caveat.
The delta variant grows rapidly, he said, and an infected individual carries 1,000 to 1,200 times more virus than with the alpha variant.
"Now does it get into the sewage? Are part of the large numbers that we're seeing (in wastewater surveillance) because the virus replicates so rapidly?" Bratzler said. "There was an article this week that proved that the virus can actually replicate in your colon.
"So again, I'm not exactly sure how to interpret the numbers. What we need to do is watch wastewater counts and correlate them with actual case counts to learn more how to use that data."
Bratzler said he doesn't think Oklahoma will reach its confirmed cases levels from January because of how many people are fully vaccinated or have partial immunity after infection.
He is concerned about hospitalizations because they went up faster than confirmed cases. Research shows that a person infected by the delta variant is 2.3 times more likely to be hospitalized than with the alpha variant, he added.
"So hospitalizations are really high at the same time that there's reduced capacity to take care of those patients," Bratzler said.
He said he thinks Oklahoma is missing a bunch of cases of the virus in the community. There isn't enough testing, he said, and tests are a bit difficult to find now.
Individuals who are exposed to the virus aren't seeking testing, nor are those who are asymptomatic or have minimal symptoms, he said.
The state reported 22,432 active cases in Oklahoma on Wednesday. Bratzler said that figure "grossly underestimates" how many Oklahomans actually are infected right now.
Bratzler said most studies suggest that actual infections are multiple times higher than what is reported in active case counts. Research shows that an infected person will shed the virus for two days before symptoms appear — similar to the flu, he said.
"Let's just assume that the State Health Department number of 20,000 people are actively infected in the community is correct. Well, that would mean five out of every 1,000 Oklahomans are infected," Bratzler said. "So remember that you're out in a crowd — particularly if it's a very large crowd — that five out of every thousand people could be infected and could be spreading the virus."