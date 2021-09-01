'High concentrations' of COVID-19 found in Oklahoma wastewater doesn't suggest virus spread to slow soon

"Now does it get into the sewage? Are part of the large numbers that we're seeing (in wastewater surveillance) because the virus replicates so rapidly?" Bratzler said. "There was an article this week that proved that the virus can actually replicate in your colon.

"So again, I'm not exactly sure how to interpret the numbers. What we need to do is watch wastewater counts and correlate them with actual case counts to learn more how to use that data."

Bratzler said he doesn't think Oklahoma will reach its confirmed cases levels from January because of how many people are fully vaccinated or have partial immunity after natural infection.

He is concerned about hospitalizations because they went up faster than confirmed cases. Research shows an individual infected by the delta variant is 2.3 times more likely to be hospitalized than with the alpha variant, he added.

"So hospitalizations are really high at the same time that there's reduced capacity to take care of those patients," Bratzler said.

Bratzler said he thinks Oklahoma is missing a bunch of cases of the virus in the community.

There isn't enough testing, he said, and tests are a bit difficult to find now.