Hern knocks Pelosi for rejecting two Republicans named to Capitol investigation

First District Congressman Kevin Hern hit out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California on Wednesday after Pelosi rejected two staunch supporters of former President Donald Trump from serving on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

“Pelosi has once again overstepped as Speaker of the House,” Hern said in a written statement. “There is no longer any pretense that she plans for the select committee to be a bipartisan effort, something I — and any American paying attention — knew all along."

Pelosi cited the “integrity” of the probe in refusing to accept the appointments of Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, picked by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be the top Republican on the panel, and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, The Associated Press reported Wednesday. The news service noted that the two men are outspoken allies of Trump, whose supporters laid siege to the Capitol that day and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's win. Both of them voted to overturn the election results in the hours after the siege.

Hern also was among the more than 100 Republican representatives who voted to reject some states' electoral votes after Trump supporters broke into the Capitol and tried to take over the House and Senate chambers.