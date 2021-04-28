Here's what's next in the missing Welch girls' case

PICHER — A search team looking to recover the remains of two Craig County teenagers who have been missing for over 21 years plans to return to Tuesday’s search site after reinterviewing former neighbors and property owners.
Weather-related issues may push the second search at 629 S. Ottawa St. in Picher, now a ghost town in the Tar Creek Superfund site, to about two or three weeks from now.
The property once belonged to David Pennington, a suspect along with Phil Welch and Ronnie Busick in the Dec. 30, 1999, arson and shooting deaths of Danny and Kathy Freeman.
The men are also believed to have kidnapped Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible, both age 16, from the Freeman homestead and taking the teenagers to a mobile home in Picher, where investigators believe they were tortured, raped, drugged, and eventually killed.
“Too many people have confirmed there is a root cellar,” said Gary Stansill, investigator for the District Attorney's Office. “There is a root cellar somewhere on this property, and we are going to exhaust all means possible to locate it.”
Stansill plans to possibly have former neighbors and Pennington’s family visit the property in hopes that something will jog someone’s memory.
“We are not giving up on searching this site,” Stansill said.
Also on Tuesday he released a previously publicly unseen photo of the mobile home where Pennington lived in Picher in hopes that someone will recognize the residence and recall where a root cellar might be located in proximity to it.
Tammy Ferrari, an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent, and Stansill have organized many searches since they took over the investigation more than a decade ago.
The site of Tuesday’s search gave both investigators hope, they said.
Busick has told investigators that Pennington told him the girls were buried in a root cellar, but Busick later recanted and said Pennington talked only of filling in a root cellar.
Pennington didn’t move into the mobile home until the later part of January 2000. It was located approximately three blocks from Welch’s mobile home, where investigators believe the teens were kept as hostages for around two weeks in January 2000.
Several locations on Pennington’s property were excavated Tuesday — some locations up to 6 feet deep, other locations until the backhoe reached clay soil.
The only items recovered in the 30-foot-by-20-foot area were the bottom of a septic tank, a broken toy and an identification card.