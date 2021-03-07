Herd immunity on the horizon in Oklahoma, but many unknowns of living with COVID-19 for the long term

A University of Oklahoma epidemiologist projects the state will reach COVID-19 herd immunity in the next six months or sooner but not yet achieve normalcy as we continue to unravel unknowns about a novel virus and our future with it.

Dr. Aaron Wendelboe, an OU public health professor, says he believes the worst of the pandemic is behind us, but we can't let down our guards by removing mitigation efforts as variants of the virus circulate.

Wendelboe noted that his models indicate more than half of Oklahomans have some level of immunity either through infection or vaccination — not yet the likely 65% to 75% he estimates is needed for herd immunity.

"One of the benefits I think of where we're going is that by this fall I think it'll be safe for our students to return to the classroom," Wendelboe said, noting that life will improve but very likely still won't be normal in six months. "But I want everyone to keep in mind that I don't think that the country — let alone the rest of the world — is going to get to herd immunity so quickly."

Several OU public health and medical experts hosted a virtual roundtable discussion Friday with reporters to opine on a trying year of living in the pandemic.